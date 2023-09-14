Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody in bank fraud case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

Bank fraud case: A special PMLA court in Mumbai today (September 14) remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank. The businessman will be in judicial custody till September 28.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai.

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Thursday. Goyal was sent to judicial custody by the court as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

74-year-old Goyal was arrested by the ED based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year. Jet Airways (India) Limited, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s) were named as accused in the FIR.

"CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crores to Canara Bank," the FIR read.

The FIR was registered on Canara Bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore were outstanding.

