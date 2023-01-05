Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Special Investigation Unit conducts raids on kin of terrorists at multiple locations in Kupwara

J&K news: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area.

According to reports, the raids were carried out in an under-investigation case of Police Station Kupwara registered vide FIR number 276/2022 under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122,123 IPC & sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P) Act.

Meanwhile, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that the crackdown on terrorist elements, operating within the district and those from Pakistan, is a step towards dismantling of terror ecosystem working in the valley.

Searches conducted on kin of terrorists

The searches were conducted in the residential houses of suspected relatives of some eight (8) terrorists who have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) illegally and joined terrorist ranks and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations like HM, LeT and JeM etc.

As per initial investigations, these terrorists have been found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating infiltration of terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition in addition to using Cyberspace in radicalising Kashmiri youths to join terrorist ranks besides raising funds for terrorist activities.

It should be noted here that the searches were conducted in the localities of Hyhama, Kralpora, Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot of the district after search warrants were obtained from the designated court.

During the searches, vital evidence including mobile phones and other materials have also been seized which are relevant for the investigation of the case for corroborating the role of these people in the perpetuation of terrorism. With the investigation at its initial stages, more searches are expected to be carried out in due course of time, officials said.

