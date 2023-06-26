Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) J-K: NIA conducts searches at several locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

Jammu and Kashmir: As a part of the crackdown on terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts. Officials on Monday informed that searches are underway as a part of an investigation in a terror-related case.

As per the officials, searches are underway in the Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of the Valley.

"Local police and the CRPF is assisting the NIA in conducting these raids. Details would be shared later," the sources said.

(Further details are awaited)

Latest India News