Jalandhar imposes night curfew amid surge in Covid cases

Punjab: Night curfew imposed in Jalandhar amid surge in Covid cases

Night curfew will be enforced in Punjab's Jalandhar from Saturday (March 6) till further notice, amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the district. The curfew will remain in place in the district between 11 pm and 5 am, said Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Jalandhar on Friday had reported a maximum of 134 fresh cases in the state. There are a total of 856 active cases in Jalandhar as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks. Last month, the Punjab government had authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night curfew in coronavirus hotspots in their districts if needed.

(With PTI Inputs)

