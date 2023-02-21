BBC documentary timing not 'accidental', it's 'politics by another means': EAM Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the BBC documentary timing is not accidental but it's "politics by another means."

Speaking to ANI's Smita Prakash in an interview, Jaishankar said that whether there is election season in India or not... the election season for sure has certainly started in London and New York... because there is a pattern of things happening drip-by-drip.

The Union Minister said that the politics in India doesn't stop at its borders... sometimes if doesn't even originate at its borders... it comes from outside.

"We are not debating just a documentary or a speech that somebody gave in a European city or a newspaper edits somewhere, we are debating, actually politics, which is being conducted ostensibly as media, there is a phrase 'war by other means' this is politics by another means. I mean you will do a hatchet job, you want to do a hatchet job and say this is just another quest for truth which we decided after 20 years to put at this time," Jaishankar said.

The minister also questioned why no such documentary after 1984 riots, if they really want to quest for truth.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar on Opposition's criticism on China: 'They have some problem understanding words beginning with ‘C’

ALSO READ | 'Russia will do nuclear weapons test if US does so': Vladimir Putin's big signal to West

Latest India News