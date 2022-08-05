J-K Police recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches at 30 locations over irregularities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PICTURE Out of 30, 28 locations are in Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K Police recruitment scam: A total of 30 locations were searched in connection with the alleged irregularities in the selection of police sub-inspectors by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Out of the 30 locations, 28 are in Jammu one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru after the registration of an FIR against JKSSB member Narayan Dutt and 32 other accused, including middlemen and candidates, they said.

The CBI has also named Karnail Singh, a medical officer posted in Jammu, Avinash Gupta, the owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, and a Bengaluru-based company in the FIR, they said.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

