IT Ministry and Google join hands to boost online cyber safety in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IT Ministry collaborates with Google to boost online cyber safety in India

Google and the IT Ministry have announced an extended collaboration to promote online cyber safety awareness among citizens in India. With a massive user base of over 700 million Indians using the internet, it is crucial to ensure inclusivity and safety for all. Google India's Country Head and Vice President, Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the significance of this initiative in light of India's digital advancements.

The collaboration between Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) aims to amplify the 'Stay Safe Online' campaign through various initiatives. These initiatives include literacy programs focused on cyber safety, multilingual digital content addressing online safety concerns, and educational materials guiding users on navigating online information.

Google will leverage its 'Be Internet Awesome' program to raise awareness about the fundamentals of online safety. This initiative will offer helpful content covering a wide range of topics related to online safety. By educating users on common online risks and promoting the adoption of safety measures and cyber hygiene, Google and the IT Ministry aim to protect individuals of all ages from online threats.

ALSO READ: Instagram Update- Users can now share 30-second song clips in notes

The CEO of MyGov, Akash Tripathi, emphasized the urgent need to sensitize citizens about online risks, especially as India assumes the G20 Presidency. This opportunity allows India to establish new global standards for an inclusive and safe internet. Tripathi highlighted the importance of adopting safety measures and cyber hygiene to protect oneself in the face of rapid digital growth.

Furthermore, Google and the IT Ministry are collaborating to enhance user awareness of cyber fraud. By providing information on common online scams and promoting best practices to safeguard against them, the partnership aims to empower individuals to identify and protect themselves from online threats.

ALSO READ: Tips to reduce your electricity bill while using an air conditioner

This collaboration between Google and the IT Ministry demonstrates their joint commitment to creating a safer online environment for Indian users. By leveraging Google's expertise and resources, combined with the government's support, this initiative will contribute to enhancing the digital literacy and cyber safety of millions of Indian internet users.

Inputs from IANS

Latest India News