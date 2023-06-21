9th International Yoga Day to be celebrated with zeal across world

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 9th International Yoga Day to be observed with zeal across world

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

Today is the ninth International Day of Yoga, and celebrations is taking place all over the world.

At the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will participate in the Yoga Day program. This year, Yoga Day will focus on the topic "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

In his, Mann Ki Baat show on All India Radio, PM Modi has repeatedly urged listeners to practice yoga for their mental and physical health. The Prime Minister stated in his most recent Mann Ki Baat address that the 21st of June presents an excellent opportunity for individuals who are not familiar with yoga to begin practicing it.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a June 21 International Day of Yoga in his speech to the UN General Assembly. It was supported by 177 nations, and ever since then, every nation has celebrated International Day of Yoga.

In their resolution, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) also designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga has grown into a worldwide health movement since 2015.

Yoga improves metabolism, maintains proper blood circulation, and reduces vulnerability to various diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory problems.

Yoga breathing exercises like Pranayama can help people deal with stress and anxiety. During the pandemic, yoga helped people recover from post-covid complications, which was very helpful.

Yoga helps people live a stress-free, well-balanced, and healthy life, which is crucial right now.

India is proud to practice yoga because it is ingrained in its spiritual and cultural heritage. By incorporating yoga into one's daily routine, one can simplify one's life and cultivate a healthy lifestyle.

The government has included "attending a short-term yoga programme" on the list of activities that are allowed under the tourist and e-tourist visas because it is aware of the worldwide spread and significance of yoga.

Yoga Week, which began on June 15, is already being celebrated by the state government.

More than a thousand people will take part in the yoga program at the main yoga event, which will be held in the famous Kashi Vishwanath corridor of Varanasi.

According to Aayush Minister of State Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, the state government is planning a large-scale celebration of International Yoga Day.

The state ministers have been instructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to participate in activities in their assigned districts on June 21, International Yoga Day.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat will hold a state celebration of International Yoga Day tomorrow in Surat. The theme for Yoga Day this year is "One Earth, One Health."

According to reports from Akashvani's correspondents, Youth Services and Culture Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated that in the state-level program that will be held in Surat, approximately 1 lakh and 250,000 citizens will engage in yoga practice on a path that is four and a half kilometers long.

In just one day, more than one lakh Surat residents signed up to participate in the program via the online link that was made available on August 18.

International Yoga Day will be celebrated at 75 state landmarks that are renowned for their religious, tourist, historical, and natural beauty.

According to Haryana Home, Health, and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij, the state-level celebration of International Yoga Day will take place in Panipat. District-level celebrations will take place in 21 districts, and block-level celebrations will take place in 121 blocks.



Vij was holding a meeting of all the Representative Magistrates and Directors of Police of the State to audit the courses of action of Global Yoga Day programs through video conferencing at Chandigarh.



He stated that the tagline for this year's Yoga Day is "Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga," implying that the state government is also constructing yoga shalas. He stated that the state government wants to bring yoga to every village.

Dr. G. Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, informed the meeting that on Yoga Day, a 45-minute yoga session will be held in each district and block level of the state, and that the address of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister will be broadcast live.

Previously, Dr. Saket Kumar, Director General of the Ayush Department, disclosed that the "Bhuvan Yoga" app is now available for uploading Yoga Day photos and videos.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is currently arriving in Madhya Pradesh. On the 9th International Yoga Day tomorrow, he will be the main guest at the national event in Jabalpur.

The Garrison Ground in Jabalpur will host the main event. On the ninth International Yoga Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will address the gathering in Jabalpur.

He will also later lead a large-scale yoga class at the venue. The International Yoga Day theme for this year is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Today, the Vice President will go to Bhedaghat, a popular tourist destination near Jabalpur, and in the evening, he will attend the Narmada Aarti at Gaurighat.

