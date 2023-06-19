PM Modi US visit: From leading Yoga Day, dinner with Biden to Indian diaspora event, key details inside

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE President Joe Biden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 24, 2021.

The Ministry of External Affairs, while detailing the busy schedule of Prime Minister Modi's much-awaited visit to the US, asserted that his trip will start with the grand celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations General Assembly and multiple personal meetings with President Joe Biden.

Notably, this will be Modi's first official visit to Washington-- although he had toured at least six times earlier, those were non-official tours. This time, he will be visiting from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.

While holding a special press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Prime Minister will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

"PM is visiting the US on 21st through 23rd of June on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden. This will be Prime Minister's first official State visit to the United States..," he said.

PM to meet CEOs of American multinational companies

He termed the visit an important point in the bilateral relationship and a key symbol of the two nations growing closer together. Besides, Kwatra confirmed that a Curtain-Raiser event to mark Modi's USA visit was also organized in Silicon Valley where he will be meeting CEOs of top American companies. Notably, earlier in 2021, when the Prime Minister visited America, he met Adobe Systems President and CEO Shantanu Narayen in Washington DC, where both discussed the software company's ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India.

