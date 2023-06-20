International Yoga Day: Indian Army to form 'Bharatmala', practice yoga along Pakistan, China borders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army to practice yoga along Pakistan, China borders

Army's Yoga push: Marking International Yoga Day on June 21, the Indian Army will form a 'Bharatmala' by practising yoga at over 100 locations including from the Line of Control along the Pakistan border and the Line of Actual Control along the Chinese border.

According to the Army, yoga will be performed all along the border areas of the nation ranging from the Eastern extremity of Dong where the first rays of the sun fall in India to the sand dunes of Longewala where the epic battle was fought in 1971. It will also spread from the glacial heights of Siachen to the southern tip of Kanyakumari and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Troops, families including children and defence civilians are actively participating in events where even local populace are being actively co-opted," the Army said.

Army aims to spread awareness towards Yoga

Aiming to spread awareness of Yoga to the foreign militaries, Military Attaché posted in New Delhi will be invited for the central event organised at Delhi Cantt which will be attended by Gen Manoj Pande. Chief of the Army Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will be the Chief Guest.

"Continuing with enhanced Indo-Africa partnership, an outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army troops deployed in United Nations (UN) mission areas and in training teams as part of UN contingents," the Army said.

The Indian Army will perform yoga at once in all places where it will be practised on June 21 including Daulat Beg Oldi, and Galwan.

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. He emplaned on his visit to the United States earlier today.

PM Modi had toured US at least six times earlier, but those were non-official visits. He will be on his first official visit to the US starting June 21-24 at the invitation of US President and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.

