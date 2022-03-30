Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Indore tenant asked to remove PM Modi's photo from house by landlord, complaint filed

Highlights Indore resident complains to police, says 'Landlord threatening me to remove photo of PM Modi'

Yusuf Khan said he was inspired by the Prime Minister and had his photo in the house

Yusuf Khan said he was being pressurised to vacate the house by his landlords

A resident of Indore on Tuesday (March 29) came to 'jansunwai' of local police and complained that his landlord had asked him to vacate the house for having a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yusuf Khan, a resident of Pir Gali in Indore, said he was inspired by the Prime Minister and had his photo in the house.

Yusuf Khan said he was being pressurised to vacate the house by his landlords Yakub Mansoori, Sultan Mansoori, Sharif Mansoori.

"I respect the Prime Minister a lot and follow his speeches. His picture is in my house. They (the landlords) asked me to remove it and threatened they will beat me and force me to vacate the house," he said.

Khan said he is aligned with "Sangh's ideology" and reads relevant articles.

Referring to the complaint, Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni said that every citizen has the right to freedom of expression and no one can prevent Yusuf Khan from placing pictures of his choice in the house.

She said directions have been passed to the Sadar Bazar police station for action in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi pays tribute Matua guru, says his teachings important to override attempts to divide society

Latest India News