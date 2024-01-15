IndiGo pilot assault incident: Passenger of Goa-bound flight apologises with folding hands | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM VIRAL VIDEO/X IndiGo passenger, who assaults the pilot, apologises with folding hands

IndiGo pilot assault incident: The IndiGo passenger, who hit headlines after physically assaulting the pilot of the flight which got delayed for a few hours, was seen apologising for his misbehaving with folding hands on Monday. In a video clip that surfaced on social media, the passenger is seen coming out from the plane and apologising with folding hands as he comes close to the camera.

What happened on IndiGo flight

Delay in flights due to dense fog conditions in North India is a new norm amid inclement weather. The delays are causing mental fatigue to the passengers as they are compelled to spend hours at the airport or on the plane. In a shocking incident, a passenger lost his cool and rushed from his seat to physically assault the pilot of the flight while he was making an announcement regarding delays. The incident occurred on an IndiGo flight, and a video capturing the assault has gone viral on social media.

Legal action against the passenger

The Delhi Police initiated legal proceedings into the incident at Delhi airport. A passenger on a Goa-bound Indigo flight allegedly assaulted the pilot of the plane after a purported delay due to fog. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 14) at around 7 pm on flight (6E 2175) which was departing from Delhi to Goa.

In a viral video, which has gone viral on social media, the agitated passenger, later identified as Sahil Katriya, was seen hitting the co-pilot, identified as Anup Kumar, while he was announcing on board about flight delays. After being assaulted, the pilot is seen stepping back as one of the air hostesses tries to control the situation.

Flights operations affected

As North India is reeling under fog-accompanied winter chills, several flights are delayed or cancelled. However, IndiGo appeared to be the most adversely affected among all the airlines due to the fog-induced delays, with numerous posts on social media depicting passengers expressing frustration over the prolonged waiting times.

Also Read: WATCH | Passenger hits IndiGo pilot announcing flight delay due to dense fog conditions

Also Read: Delhi cold wave: Airport authority issues advisory amid dense fog, advises passengers to... | DETAILS