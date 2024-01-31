'IndiGo chor hai, manmaani bandh karo': Passengers protest at Delhi's IGI Airport as flight cancelled | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Passengers protest at Delhi Airport after IndiGo cancels flight amid fog chaos on January 31

Protest at Delhi airport: Chaos prevailed at Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport today (January 31) after leading carrier IndiGo cancelled its flight to Deoghar for the second day in a row. IndiGo flight 6E2198 was scheduled to depart for Deoghar at 1100 hours.

Passengers erupted in protest after the flight was cancelled for the second, straight day, demanding answers from the airline staff. According to officials, the airline staff failed to come up with convincing answers in the face of grilling from passengers.

Slogans raised at T2:

The angry flyers raised slogans like 'Indigo Chor Hai, manmaani bandh karo' questioning the airline's sudden decision.

The passengers were seen up in arms in the main hall of Terminal 2 after IndiGo cancelled its Deogarh flight. Other passengers, too, joined the protests as the situation went out of hand.

Flyers reacts:

One of the passengers, who was left high and dry after the Deogarh flight was cancelled on Wednesday, said, "My father is critically ill. I was supposed to reach Deoghar to be with him. However, I was told that the flight was cancelled."

More than 50 flights were delayed earlier on Wednesday owing to heavy fog in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

