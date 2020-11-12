Railways says it won't resume trains in Punjab with conditions

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways says it won't go ahead with conditional resumption of train service to Punjab

Trains services to Punjab or via Punjab have been temporarily suspended due to the farmers agitation over newly passed farm bills. It has now been over a month now when trains services are suspended.

Amidst this, Railways has said that it will not go ahead with conditional resumption of trains after Punjab government had agreed to it. Railways has said that it will not run trains until state government gives complete assurance of no interference along the tracks.

Railways has said that though tracks have been cleared more or so but there are still some protesters loitering around which is unsafe. It added that in such situation, Railways cannot run trains until state government gives them complete assurance.

According to Hindustan Times, it quoted a railways official saying, "Railways is ready to immediately resume both passenger and goods trains at the same time. However, assurance of safety of its operations and track clearance is being sought for resumption of services for both passenger and goods trains. It was being indicated that tracks were open for goods train only and not for passenger trains."

