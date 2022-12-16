Indian Navy to commission indigenously built guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' on Dec 18 | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIAN NAVY Indian Navy to commission indigenously built guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Dec 18

INS Mormugao: In a major boost to its maritime capability amid China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, the indigenously built guided missile destroyer ‘INS Mormugao’ will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday, December 18. According to the Indian Navy, the warship is equipped with a variety of highly advanced sensors, cutting-edge radar, and armament systems such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

Regarded as one of the most powerful warships ever built in India, the majestic ship has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and measures 163 metres in length by 17 metres in width. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event to commission the ship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Here are some major highlights about the majestic warship

The ship, which bears the name of the historic Goan port of Mormugao, made its inaugural sea sortie on December 19, 2021, the 60th anniversary of Goa's independence from Portuguese dominion. The second of the four destroyers in the "Visakhapatnam" class, INS Mormugao was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. after being designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau. The ship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines and it is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship’s anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions and it is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems.

India aims to bolster its maritime capability

It should be mentioned here that India has been focusing on bolstering its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China’s growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

“A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of approximately 75% incorporated in the production, accentuating our national objective of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’,” the Navy said.

“Some of the major indigenised equipment/system onboard Mormugao include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, torpedo tubes and launchers, anti-submarine rocket launchers, super rapid gun mount,” the Navy said in a statement.

With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance, 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in the Indian shipyards, the Navy said.

In addition, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been accorded for 55 ships and submarines which will all be constructed in the Indian shipyards. The AoN is the formal approval for defence projects.

(With inputs from PTI)

