Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship.

Highlights
- Indian Navy tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down low flying target
- The video of the test was also shared by Indian Navy on Twitter
- Test was carried out from stealth frigate deployed on western seaboard by force
The Indian Navy successfully tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down a low flying target.
The video of the test was also shared by the Indian Navy on the social media platform Twitter.
"All in a days work! Watch YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best- successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye!" the Indian Navy tweeted.
The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.
ALSO READ: Indian Navy working with HAL to develop 50 UH (Marine) choppers for warship requirements
ALSO READ: India successfully flight tests VL-SRSAM to strengthen Indian Navy | Watch