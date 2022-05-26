Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship

The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2022 11:28 IST
Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship, latest national news upda
Image Source : INDIAN NAVY (TWITTER).

Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship.

Highlights

  • Indian Navy tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down low flying target
  • The video of the test was also shared by Indian Navy on Twitter
  • Test was carried out from stealth frigate deployed on western seaboard by force

The Indian Navy successfully tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down a low flying target.

The video of the test was also shared by the Indian Navy on the social media platform Twitter.

"All in a days work! Watch YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best- successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye!" the Indian Navy tweeted.

The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force. 

