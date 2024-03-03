Indian Navy's sailor reported missing from ship since Feb 27, massive search operation launched

Follow us on Image Source : X/IN_WNC Missing Navy sailor Sahil Verma.

A seaman from the Indian Navy has gone missing from a naval vessel since February 27, prompting the launch of a large-scale search operation to locate him. According to the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, the sailor has been identified as Sahil Verma. Meanwhile, a high-level board of inquiry has also been initiated to investigate the unfortunate incident.

"In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24. "The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," the Western Naval Command posted on X.

"Naval Board of Inquiry has been ordered for detailed investigations," it added. The Western Naval Command further stated that the exact circumstances leading up to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Indian Navy units being deployed in foreign regions

Earlier in February, the defence ministry stated that Indian Navy units are being deployed in strategic waters in Djibouti, Gulf of Aden, East Coast of Somalia as well as in the North and Central Arabian Sea for protection of merchant vessels in view of the regional maritime security situation. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Lok Sabha the Navy deployed its units in the Gulf of Aden and East coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols since 2008 and a total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been "safely escorted".

There have been growing global concerns over Iran-backed Houthi militants attacking various merchant ships in the Red Sea since November, apparently in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza. Responding to a question, Bhatt said the Navy is also sharing information with friendly foreign countries to identify the sources and players involved in the attacks.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea following attacks on them. Since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed its units in the Gulf of Aden and East coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols, the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)

