Indian Navy seizes 3,300 kg of charas and meth in largest drug bust near Gujarat port

In a significant joint operation, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 3,300 kg of drugs from a ship near Gujarat's Porbandar, marking one of the largest drug busts in recent times, as announced by the Navy.

Massive drug seizure

On Tuesday, a small ship was intercepted by the Navy, resulting in the recovery of 3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. All five crew members, identified as Pakistani nationals, have been apprehended.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails historic drug seizure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce a significant achievement in the nation's fight against drug trafficking, lauding a joint operation involving the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police. In a tweet, Shah revealed that a massive consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs was seized in the nation's largest offshore drug bust, underscoring the government's commitment to a drug-free India.

"Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," wrote shah on his X account.

Collaborative efforts

The Indian Navy credited the operation's success to the collaborative efforts of its mission-deployed assets with the NCB. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, has been handed over to law enforcement agencies at an Indian port.

Surveillance and intercept

A suspicious dhow was initially spotted at sea near Porbandar by a surveillance aircraft, prompting the Indian Navy to divert a ship to intercept the vessel suspected of drug smuggling.

Recent drug seizures

This significant drug bust follows last week's seizure of 1,100 kilograms of mephedrone, also known as 'Meow Meow', worth ₹2,500 crore in Pune and New Delhi. The raids resulted in the seizure of 700 kg in Pune and 400 kg in Delhi, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

