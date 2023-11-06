India TV Poll Result Is there a rift in INDIA bloc after statements of Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, it seems trouble brewing in the recently formed Opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). The recent statements from two of the key leaders of the Opposition alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, suggest that things are falling apart in the bloc.

Last week, Nitish Kumar blamed the Congress' preoccupation with assembly polls in five states for the I.N.D.I.A coalition's inability to build on the momentum it had gained in recent months. The JD(U) leader's remarks came at a rally held in Patna by the Communist Party of India which was evocatively themed 'Bhaajpa hataao Desh bachao' (dislodge the BJP from power, save the country).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Congress stopped the caste census and implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the past and the BJP was taking a similar stand, but both parties know the importance of "PDA" (Picchde Dalits and Adivasis). Addressing a rally in the Jatara Assembly seat in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said both the Congress and the BJP are now talking about caste census and reservations to woo the PDA segment.

India TV Poll Result

Following this, India TV asked the public whether there was a rift in the I.N.D.I.A bloc after the statements of Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar? As many as 10,421 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that there is definitely a rift in the Opposition bloc. Out of 10,421 people, a high 85 per cent believe that there is a rift. Out of 9,156 people, a high 92 per cent said India should send a human mission to the Moon after the success of Chandrayaan-3. At the same time, about 10 per cent thought otherwise, while 5 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Result

ALSO READ: BJP may win Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election with clear majority: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Latest India News