India reports 656 new Covid infections amid JN.1 scare, total active cases 3,742

There is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 mandatory at airports for travellers, Union Health Ministry sources said on Thursday, amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in India.

India recorded a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections taking the total active cases to 3,742. According to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday, the death count was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours.

The data updated at 8 am showed India Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620). 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545. 

The government website showed that the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

