Why did Sports Sports Ministry sack Sanjay Singh-led WFI? | EXPLAINED

The Sports Ministry of India has suspended the newly appointed Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after it found it in violation of the constitutions of the WFI.

The Sports Ministry announced the decision on Sunday (December 24) and it brings a premature end to Sanjay Singh's reign as the president of the WFI who came into power on Thursday, December 21.

Notably, the Sanjay Singh-led body is copping the brunt of a "hasty" decision that it made on the day it was voted into power.

The Sanjay Singh-led administrative body announced the U15 and U20 nationals on Thursday without giving prior notice and scheduled it in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh from December 28-30.

The Sports Ministry took cognizance of the matter after carefully considering the entire matter and has taken the required action.

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," the press release of the Sports Ministry read.

"Such decisions are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading ‘Notices and Quorum for Meetings’, minimum notice period for EC meeting is 15 clear days and quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, minimum notice period is 7 clear days with quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives," it said.

