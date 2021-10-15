Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Congratulations Modi Ji': Kapil Sibal tweets as India slips to 101st rank in Global Hunger Index

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country's poor ranking in the Global Hunger Index. Sibal shared a tweet mocking the claims of the government on eradicating poverty, hunger, and also on making the country a global power.

"Congratulations Modi ji for eradicating : 1) poverty 2) hunger 3) making India a global power 4) for our digital economy 5) …………… so much more. Global Hunger Index : 2020 : India ranked 94, 2021 : India ranks 101. Behind Bangladesh, Pakistan & Nepal," he tweeted.

India has slipped to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Eighteen countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Thursday.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, termed the level of hunger in India "alarming".

In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries. Now with 116 countries in the fray, it has dropped to 101st rank. India's GHI score has also decelerated -- from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

