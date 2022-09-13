'Complete disengagement between India, China at key flash point in Ladakh': Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian and Chinese troops disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh (Representational image, earlier image)

India-China disengagement in Ladakh: There has been complete disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces at a key flashpoint in the Ladakh sector, government sources said on Tuesday.

The process, which started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of Corps Commander meetings, as per sources, entails both two sides moving back after their May 2020 friction. Both sides have verified their posts at LAC by the ground commanders, the sources added.

According to the sources, both India and China moved back their frontline troops from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification was done by the ground commanders.

Asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande had said, "I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided."

