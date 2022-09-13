Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
  'Complete disengagement between India, China at key flash point in Ladakh': Sources

India-China disengagement in Ladakh: The process, which started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of Corps Commander meetings, as per sources, entails both two sides moving back after their May 2020 friction.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2022 22:18 IST
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from the banks of
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh

India-China disengagement in Ladakh: There has been complete disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces at a key flashpoint in the Ladakh sector, government sources said on Tuesday.

The process, which started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of Corps Commander meetings, as per sources, entails both two sides moving back after their May 2020 friction. Both sides have verified their posts at LAC by the ground commanders, the sources added.

According to the sources, both India and China moved back their frontline troops from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification was done by the ground commanders.

Asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande had said, "I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided."

