India at 107th slot in Global Hunger Index 2022, slips 6 positions as compared to 2021

Global Hunger Index: India has slipped to the 107th position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 as compared to 101st position in 2021 lagging behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. With a score of 29.1, the publishers of Global Hunger Index, European NGOs Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, have tagged the level of hunger as serious.

Seventeen countries, including China, Turkey, and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Saturday.

Bangladesh, which has moved eight positions down to rank 84th among 121 countries GHI, has improved a lot since last year's 76th rank.

Hitting at the Centre, Congress MP P Chidambaram, citing the report, said India's score has worsened since 2014 in the 8 years of the Narendra Modi-led government. "When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?" he asked on Twitter.

