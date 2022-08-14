Independence Day 2022: When and where to watch PM Modi's I-Day speech, flag hoisting on Aug 15, 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation during Independence Day 2021.

Independence Day 2022 : India is all set to celebrate its Independence on August 15, 2022. This Independence day is exceptional as India will celebrate 75 years of Independence. Thus, feelings of patriotism among people are even more. The government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this year under which more than 10 million Indian flags have been sold.

Recently, India broke a Guinness World Record as Chandigarh University and NID Foundation in Chandigarh formed the largest human image of a waving national flag ahead of Independence Day. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present on the occasion.

PM Modi to address the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time on Monday.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

When can you watch PM Modi's speech?

PM Modi will hoist the national flag from Red Fort on Monday from 7:30 am onwards. This will be followed by his address to the nation.

Where can you watch PM Modi's speech?

The speech will be live broadcast by national broadcaster Doordarshan. All India Radio will also broadcast the speech live.

PM Modi's speech will be live streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Youtube channel and Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will address the nation and provide live updates of the speech on the PMO's Twitter handle.

President Murmu to address nation on Independence Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday (August 14) on the eve of 75th Independence Day. This will be Murmu's first address to the nation after she was elected President last month.

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

(With Inputs from PTI)

