I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting today, strategy for Budget Session on cards

I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will meet today (February 2) to discuss their joint strategy during the Parliament budget session. According to sources, leaders would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10.30 am on Friday and discuss their joint strategy.

Various parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been coordinating their floor strategy during Parliament sessions and have moved unitedly to corner the BJP-led Centre on various issues.

Earlier, top leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA met on Wednesday (February 1) and discussed the situation arising after the resignation and arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence was attended by Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and DMK leader T R Baalu, among others.

Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by more than two dozen opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May. The Congress is part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand.

