Hyderabad: Over 25 students fall sick after gas leak in government college lab

Hyderabad Kasturba College Gas Leak: At least 25 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior Women’s College in Hyderabad had to be taken to hospital after they fell sick following gas leak in science laboratory on Friday.

The students complained of breathing issue and giddiness after which the college administration rushed them to local hospitals nearby.

As soon as the news about gas leak spread, parents of some of the students reached one of the hospitals and started protesting agaist college administration alleging negligence.

The local police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.

Official said that all students, exposed to the gas after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Kasturba govt college are out of danger.

