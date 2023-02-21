Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hyderabad: 5-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs

In a tragic incident, 5-year-old boy, Pradeep, was mauled to death by stray dogs on February 19 at the premises in Amberpet, Hyderabad. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. In the heart-sinking visuals which were captured in the CCTV camera, big dogs seem to have surrounded the child and then mounted an attack.

According to reports, Gangadhar, the boy's father, and a security guard had taken him to his workplace. The dogs attacked him while the child was roaming alone.

Many such inicidents were also reported from Delhi-NCR.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said, "We've been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centres, animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family & we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incident are not repeated. Our biological waste disposal also needs to be upped. So, we'll certainly do everything in our capacity. My sincere condolences to the family, I know I can't bring back the child. I'll do everything in my capacity so that this does not repeat again."

The incident occurred two weeks after a four-year-old boy died in Surat after being attacked by stray dogs. In January too, over 80 people were hospitalised in Bihar's Arrah after a stray dog went on a biting spree. Many such incidents were also reported from Delhi-NCR.

