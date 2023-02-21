Himachal govt dissolves State Staff Selection Commission over recruitment exam paper leaks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during a public event

In a major action, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission over recruitment exam paper leaks. The latest action came as an enquiry has shown that the exam conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission, results of which are yet to be declared, was also leaked.

"Papers of examinations conducted by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, results of which are yet to be declared, were also leaked as per the enquiry report," the CM had told reporters earlier in the first week of this month.

HP SSC involved in several scams earlier too

An official had told the news agency PTI that the forensic examination of electronic devices recovered by the Vigilance department investigating the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) paper leak case indicated that the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission employees were involved in recruitment scams in the past too.

The JOA (IT) exam scheduled for December 25 was cancelled after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the Vigilance department arrested senior assistant of HPSSC Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. The forensic experts found question papers, financial transactions, voice recordings and chats from mobile phones, laptops, hard drives and electronic documents recovered from personal gadgets of the people under the scanner, which indicates that papers were leaked in the past also.

Regional forensic laboratory, Dharamshala, the only forensic lab in the state recognised by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology has screened 75 per cent of the devices and submitted the report to the investigation agencies probing the case.

