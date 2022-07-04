Himachal Pradesh: 16, including school children, dead as private bus falls into gorge in Kullu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh: Bus falls into gorge in Kullu

Highlights The incident was reported from near Jangla village at around 8.30 am

Rescue operations at the accident site were underway and the injured were rushed to hospitals

Officials said the death toll in the accident may rise

Himachal Pradesh: At least 16 people, including some school children, died after a bus rolled down a gorge in Kullu district on Monday. According to the details, the vehicle was a private bus.

Commenting on the accident, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

The death toll in the accident may rise, officials said.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

Nearly 10 days back, at least 28 people were injured after a pickup vehicle fell into a gorge in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

Nine of them were reported to be critical and were referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital.

The pickup vehicle fell into the gorge at Bugaro Nullah near Theog, an official had said.

