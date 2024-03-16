Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Haryana: Blast in spare parts factory in Rewari, 40 injured

Haryana: Blast in spare parts factory in Rewari, 40 injured

A blast occurred in a manufacturing unit in Haryana's Rewari. Several people received burn injuries in the incident who were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 22:45 IST
Haryana Rewari manufacturing factory blast
Image Source : ANI Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari where the patients injured in the boiler explosion at a factory in Dharuhera, have been admitted.

Haryana: At least 40 people were injured after a blast occurred in a spare parts manufacturing unit in Haryana's Rewari on Saturday. All the injured, who have received burn injuries, have been shifted to a hospital. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

Several injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Rewari while some have been referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, Rewari, cops informed.

Among those injured, one person sustained serious injuries and was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The blast occurred at around 5.50 pm on Saturday when a boiler burst in the dust collector at the manufacturing unit.

Rewari Civil Surgeon Surender Yadav said around 40 workers were injured in the incident.

"We have 23 patients admitted here and all are stable," he said, adding, ambulances were rushed to the spot after the information about the blast reached them.

All hospitals in Rewari have been put on alert for swift medical care to the injured if any of them gets admitted, Yadav added.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two children among four killed in fire at residential building in Shastri Nagar | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement