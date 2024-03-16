Haryana: Blast in spare parts factory in Rewari, 40 injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari where the patients injured in the boiler explosion at a factory in Dharuhera, have been admitted.

Haryana: At least 40 people were injured after a blast occurred in a spare parts manufacturing unit in Haryana's Rewari on Saturday. All the injured, who have received burn injuries, have been shifted to a hospital. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

Several injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Rewari while some have been referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, Rewari, cops informed.

Among those injured, one person sustained serious injuries and was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The blast occurred at around 5.50 pm on Saturday when a boiler burst in the dust collector at the manufacturing unit.

Rewari Civil Surgeon Surender Yadav said around 40 workers were injured in the incident.

"We have 23 patients admitted here and all are stable," he said, adding, ambulances were rushed to the spot after the information about the blast reached them.

All hospitals in Rewari have been put on alert for swift medical care to the injured if any of them gets admitted, Yadav added.

With inputs from PTI

