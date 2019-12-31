New Year's Eve: Celebrations across India as country prepares to welcome new decade

Image Source : PTI New year celebrations

It's time to bid adieu to the old days and welcome new ones. As the year 2019 entered the last few hours, celebrations gathered pace across India as everyone prepared to welcome the year 2020 on New Year's Eve.

Agra

Image Source : PTI New Year celebrations in Agra

Youngsters posed for photographs in the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal on the eve of New Year 202o, in Agra

Nagpur

Image Source : PTI New Year celebrations in Nagpur

Students in Nagpur painted their faces as they geared up to party on New Year's Eve.

Amritsar

Image Source : PTI New Year celebrations in Amritsar

People in Amritsar were not far behind as they prepared to welcome new year with balloons.

Shimla

Image Source : PTI New Year celebrations in Shimla

Shimla is freezing this winter but that hasn't dampened the spirit of those who want to celebrate.

Ranchi

Image Source : PTI New Year celebrations in Ranchi

Students in Ranchi made large cutouts of year '2020' to welcome the new year with open arms.

Also Read | Who ran the world? Girls: Women leaders who made news in the decade gone by

Watch | What is Kim Jong Un planning to gift Donald Trump in 2020