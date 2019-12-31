Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. New Year's Eve: Celebrations across India as country prepares to welcome new decade

New Year's Eve: Celebrations across India as country prepares to welcome new decade

It's time to bid adieu to the old days and welcome new ones. As the year 2019 entered the last few hours, celebrations gathered pace across India as everyone prepared to welcome the year 2020 on New Year's Eve.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2019 22:44 IST
New Year 2020
Image Source : PTI

New year celebrations

It's time to bid adieu to the old days and welcome new ones. As the year 2019 entered the last few hours, celebrations gathered pace across India as everyone prepared to welcome the year 2020 on New Year's Eve. 

Agra

India Tv - New Year celebrations in Agra

Image Source : PTI

New Year celebrations in Agra

Youngsters posed for photographs in the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal on the eve of New Year 202o, in Agra

Nagpur

India Tv - New Year celebrations in Nagpur

Image Source : PTI

New Year celebrations in Nagpur

Students in Nagpur painted their faces as they geared up to party on New Year's Eve.

Amritsar

India Tv - New Year celebrations in Amritsar

Image Source : PTI

New Year celebrations in Amritsar

People in Amritsar were not far behind as they prepared to welcome new year with balloons.

Shimla

India Tv - New Year celebrations in Shimla

Image Source : PTI

New Year celebrations in Shimla

Shimla is freezing this winter but that hasn't dampened the spirit of those who want to celebrate.

Ranchi

India Tv - New Year celebrations in Ranchi

Image Source : PTI

New Year celebrations in Ranchi

Students in Ranchi made large cutouts of year '2020' to welcome the new year with open arms.

Also Read | Who ran the world? Girls: Women leaders who made news in the decade gone by

Watch | What is Kim Jong Un planning to gift Donald Trump in 2020
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News