Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Supreme Court defers scientific survey to determine age of 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi mosque case: The Supreme Court of India today (May 19) deferred a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The hearing was made after an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order which has directed a scientific survey of a Shivling said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a videographic survey last year.

Supreme Court said since the implications of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed carbon dating of the Shivling merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala heard the appeal filed by Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the High Court's recent order for scientific investigation by ASI to determine the age of Shivling.

Earlier, Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing saying the Allahabad High Court has passed an order when the appeal is pending.

What was found in the survey:

During the survey, a structure- claimed to be a Shivling by the Hindu side and a fountain by the Muslim side- was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge's order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022.

The High Court directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the "Shivling".Petitioners Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the order lower court order.

