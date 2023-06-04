Follow us on Image Source : PTI Guwahati: Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo plane with Union Minister onboard makes emergency landing

A technical issue necessitated an emergency landing at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Sunday for an Indigo flight headed for Dibrugarh.

When flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla, were also on board.

"He is still at Guwahati airport after the flight made an emergency landing following a technical glitch," Teli told ANI over the phone.

"I was on the flight along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla. Today I have a schedule of three meetings in Duliajan, Tingkhong and Tinsukia. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before landing at Dibrugarh airport and back at Guwahati airport and making an emergency landing. We are all safe. The authorities told us that, that flight will not run again," Teli added.

Meanwhile, the airport authority additionally affirmed about the landing of the Dibrugarh-bound Indigo flight.

