IAF's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in MP's Bhind

Written By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nitin Kumar | New Delhi
Updated on: May 29, 2023 11:36 IST
Air Force's Apache helicopter on Monday made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. 

Authorities said that the pilot saw a technical fault in the chopper, and chose to make an emergency landing.

Officials stated, "Due to the presence of mind of the pilot, a major accident was averted."

"An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during  routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

More details awaited....

