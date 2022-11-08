Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/@MOHANSINHRATHVA4444 Rathva had announced that he will not seek a ticket for the coming Assembly elections but wanted the party to field his son from his seat instead.

Gujarat: In a jolt to the opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, senior MLA Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday resigned as a party member and legislator. Rathva sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.

A prominent tribal leader, Rathva is a ten-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents the Chhota Udaipur constituency in central Gujarat. Recently, he had announced that he will not seek a ticket for the coming Assembly elections but wanted the party to field his son from his seat instead.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathva has also reportedly sought a ticket for his son from the same seat.

