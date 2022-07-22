Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters at Gujarat Congress office defaced, renamed to 'Haj House' by Bajrang Dal | VIDEO

Gujarat Congress office news: The Gujarat Congress office located in Ahmedabad saw ruckus on Friday morning, after some Bajrang Dal workers defaced the posters outside the office, and replaced them with posters that read the party office has been 'renamed' as 'Haj House'.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a sister organization of the Bajrang Dal, said its workers carried out the act to register their protest against Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor's recent statement regarding minorities.

A video shared by the VHP shows the protesters also writing "Haj House" on the walls of the party office using spray colors and defacing the photos of various Congress leaders on the banners put up on the premises.

Thakor, while addressing party workers on Wednesday, had endorsed former prime minister Manmohan Singh's views that minorities must have the first claim on the resources of the country and said the Congress will not deviate from this ideology even if it faces defeat in elections.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi condemned the Bajrang Dal's "attack" on the party's state unit headquarters - Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan - located in the Paldi area of the city, saying these youths are "disillusioned". He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sponsoring "hooliganism".

"Gujarat Congress president had said that minorities have the first claim on the country's resources. This party talks about secularism and equality on the one hand and then indulges in appeasement politics for votes. We are against this religion-centric politics because it creates divisions in the society. This country belongs to all the 135 crore citizens," Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said.

Since it was done at around 5 am, nobody except a security guard was present at the party office, Rajput added.

