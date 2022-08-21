Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat cabinet: CM Bhupendra Patel takes over two ministries in major rejig ahead of assembly polls

Highlights Gujarat cabinet reshuffle took place on Saturday night, where CM Patel took over two ministries.

Revenue Department was taken away from Rajendra Trivedi, who is considered to be number 2 in govt.

When Bhupendra Patel took oath as CM, it was Trivedi who took oath immediately after.

Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle: In a major reshuffle ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, the Revenue Department was taken away from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry was taken away from Purnesh Modi. Both Ministries will now be held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The significant move took place on Saturday night.

This rejig came as a shocker because Rajendra Trivedi who has been removed from the revenue department is considered to be the number 2 in the Gujarat government. When Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister, it was Trivedi who took oath immediately after him.

According to the state government notification, Trivedi will continue to hold Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.

In another significant move, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi was given the charge of Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal was given the charge of Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS).

During his tenure as the Revenue Minister, Trivedi had conducted surprise inspections of many offices of the department. He remained in news due to his sudden inspections.

Both Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi are among the ten Cabinet Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government. Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister last September, following the entire Gujarat cabinet was asked to resign by the top BJP leadership. Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated for December this year.

Latest India News