Gujarat Election 2022: Ex-Guv compares Modi with Lord Krishna, says PM is fighting against nepotism

Gujarat Election 2022 : Senior Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former governor of Karnataka, Vaju Vala while addressing a Dharma Sabha in Rajkot on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Krishna in a fight against 'Parivaarwad' (dynastic politics).

Vala said, "Lord Krishna was fighting against one-sidedness during the Mahabharata Kal and Prime Minister was fighting against nepotism in present times." During his speech, he also quoted PM Modi's statement on the fight against corruption and Parivaarwad in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

He also said that it may seem difficult for BJP to win 182 seats in the state Assembly but it is not impossible as the party works with great determination towards fighting elections.

Like other BJP leaders, Vala did not sound worried about the AAP's entry into the state elections. He said even if the third or fourth and fifth party enters the state's electoral politics, only the BJP would win.

According to Vala, the people are well aware of which party has done what type of development work. The BJP is committed to the people's welfare and that is the reason they vote for BJP only, he said.

