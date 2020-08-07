Over dozen shops gutted in fire in Greater Noida market

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Shops at Greater Noida market gutted after fire breaks out.

Around a dozen shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a market in Greater Noida (West) area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday night, officials said. The fire is suspected to have started around 8.30 pm with a short circuit in a home appliances shop and then spread to other outlets in the market, located in Bisrakh police station area, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said around 15 fire-tenders, including two from Ghaziabad and one privately-operated, were immediately deployed at the site.

“The blaze was controlled in about two hours. Prima facie the fire was triggered by a short circuit in a shop of electronic items and eventually engulfed other outlets in the market. There was no loss of life,” Chander said.

The officer said Fire Department's technical team is analyzing the exact cause of the blaze and the amount of damage incurred to the shops is yet to be ascertained.

