Greater Noida's Cherry County society sealed after coronavirus case

Greater Noida's Cherry County society has been sealed after a person was found infected with the coronavirus. As per the order, the society has been sealed from Monday till May 3. Some nearby areas have also been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Two more cases of the coronavirus were reported from Noida today. This included a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82. So far, 38 of the 97 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh said that the Gautam Buddh Nagar was a sensitive area and that the public needs to be more cautious about the pandemic. He urged people to practice social distancing during the lockdown.

According to the latest data available, the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 97, out of which 38 have recovered while treatment of the rest 59 is underway.

