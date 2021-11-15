Installation 18th century Goddess Annapurna idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The ancient idol of Mata Annapurna brought back home from Canada after 100 years. This idol will be re-established in Kashi.

The 18th century idol of Goddess Annapurna, which has been brought back from Canada, will be installed at a newly-constructed Annapurna temple inside Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor today. The idol, which was carried through the state in a resplendent chariot, entered Varanasi hours after Sunday midnight.

The mega procession had started from Delhi on November 11, following a grand ceremony to hand over the ancient idol to Uttar Pradesh government representatives.

The "pran pratistha" (consecration) of the deity will be placed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the idol has arrive at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor and the rituals for consecration are underway.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "A temple has been constructed in 'ishan kon' (north-east corner) as per vastu shashtra and the shrine is adjacent to the northern entry gate of Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) area."

This idol was stolen from Kashi and smuggled to Canada a century ago.

Latest India News