Goa Congress sacks Leader of Opposition Lobo, ex-CM Kamat for planning 'defections' to BJP

Amid rumours of Goa Congress MLA Michael Lobo joining the BJP, the party's state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said that Lobo has been "immediately removed" from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa. Lobo, sources had earlier suggested, is in touch with BJP. He had jumped from BJP to Congress earlier just ahead of elections.

The Congress a;so removed Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat from the party. AICC observer Gundu Rao said a conspiracy was hatched and led by Lobo and ex-chief minister Digambar Kamat to weaken the party in Goa.

Rao said that a new leader to replace Lobo will be elected soon. "Whatever action has to be taken by law against this kind of defection, anti-party work will follow. Let's see how many people will stay/move. 5 of our MLAs are here, we're in touch with some more MLAs and they'll be along with us."

"Congress party will not be disheartened or weakened," he said.

"We will take up this issue in a more aggressive manner. We will take it to the people this betrayal that is being engineered by 2 people for the sake of power & personal gain."

Congress had, only a few hours ago, refuted allegations that there is a rift within the party. As rumours are strife, Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira said, "MLA meeting underway in a hotel, 7 MLAs there. I was not called by high command, only here for a courtesy meet. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anyone else."

Meanwhile, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification for election to the post of Deputy Speaker, which was scheduled for July 12.

