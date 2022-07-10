Goa Congress crisis: Rumours about MLAs leaving for BJP are all over, can vouch for myself, says Cong lawmaker

Follow us on Image Source : @ALEIXOASEQUEIRA Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

Goa Congress Crisis: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification for election to the post of deputy speaker, which was scheduled for July 12.

The move comes amid speculation that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member House may cross over to the ruling BJP.

As rumours are strife, Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira said, "MLA meeting underway in a hotel, 7 MLAs there. I was not called by high command, only here for courtesy meet. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anyone else."

Meanwhile, on the eve of the two-week-long Assembly session starting on Monday, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar refuted talk of some of his MLAs planning to join the BJP, adding that such rumours were being spread by the ruling party.

The order, issued by Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman, informed the July 8 notification under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence, the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn as well," the order further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

