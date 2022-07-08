Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra CM's mother quits YSR Congress to support daughter's new party in Telangana

Andhra CM mother quits YSR Congress: YS Vijayamma, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother quit the YSR Congress as honorary president on Friday, to side with her daughter Sharmila's newly floated YSR Telangana Party. Vijayamma said she will always remain close to Jagan, but has lent her political support to daughter Sharmila.

Announcing her decision to quit, she said, "Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma about whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC.”

"I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God," she remarked.

Vijayamma said she was stepping down as YSRC honorary president to avoid any unwanted controversy over her role. For some time now there have been reports that all is not well between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister over property-related issues.

