Swimming banned off Goa beaches for 48 hours amid heavy rain

Swimming has been banned off Goa's beaches for 48 hours after the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning about heavy rain and gusty winds in several parts of the coastal state.

"Sea conditions are expected to be rough with gusty winds and unusually strong rip and underwater currents. The last few days have seen a number of instances where visitors have been drawn into the water due to a rip current and had to be rescued. There have been 86 rescues so far in October," Drishti Marine, a private beach management and safety agency, said in a statement issued on Friday.

"The rough seas lead to massive soil erosion leading to shallow and deep troughs being formed in the beach bed, usually where the waves break. Unsuspecting swimmers and visitors who wade into the sea may walk into such a trough," the statement added.

Goa is one of the best beach tourism destinations in the country and attracts nearly eight million tourists every year. The international tourism season begins in October and winds up in March.

ALSO READ | Goa cuts road tax on new vehicle purchase for Oct-Dec period

ALSO READ | Striking lifeguards demand regular jobs, steady pay