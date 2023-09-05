Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
GAIL Executive Director among 5 arrested by CBI in bribery case related to gas pipeline projects

According to reports, a bribe was paid for favouring the company in two GAIL pipeline projects – Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: September 05, 2023 15:43 IST
Executive Director of GAIL (State-run company) KB Singh was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case, officials said Tuesday.

Singh allegedly favoured some contractors in the gas pipeline projects.

Along with Singh, four others have also been arrested, including Director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Surender Kumar, they said.

According to reports, undue money was paid for favouring the company in two GAIL pipeline projects – Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya.

The Central probe agency acted on a secret input about the bribe exchange following which, officials launched an operation on Monday and arrested accused. 

Searches are going on at several locations in Delhi, Noida, and Visakhapatnam in connection with the case, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

