CJI Chandrachud declares Sept 8 as holiday in Supreme Court in view of G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sept 8 declared as holiday in the Supreme Court in view of the G20 Summit

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday declared September 8 as a holiday in the Supreme Court. The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. According to a notification issued on the website of the top court, the Chief Justice declared a holiday on September 8 in view of the office memorandum that was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions on August 24.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit.

Supreme Court's notification

"Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the memorandum issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (DoP&T)," read the notification issued by the apex court.

The order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said, "Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023, to September 10, 2023, on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi."

Delhi govt declares public holiday

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of state and governments and heads of international organisations. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also declared a public holiday from September 8 to 10 in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled for the next month. The Chief Minister's approval means that all the offices of the Delhi Government and MCD will remain closed during these 3 days. Also, there will be a holiday for 3 days in all the schools in the national capital. This comes after Delhi Police had urged the Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from September 8 to 1

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: G20 Summit: What will remain open and closed from September 8 to 10 in Delhi? All you need to know

Latest India News