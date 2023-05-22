G20 meet in J&K: 'No better place than Kashmir to shoot movies,' Govt extends full support to filmmakers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A locality in the valley after rainfall, in Srinagar.

G20 meet in J&K: On the sidelines of the G20 meeting taking place in Srinagar, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies adding the government will go out of its way in providing assistance in shooting movies.

"We'll (Centre) go out of our way in providing assistance in shooting movies and shoot locations and help to shift film destination from any other part to Kashmir," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.

"With the hosting of the G20 meeting in Kashmir, people here are feeling a sense of inclusiveness. With this event, a message will go out that Kashmir is a safe destination for shooting films," said Abhijeet Patil, Chairman of Raja Rani Travels on the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in J&K's Srinagar.

"It's a great day as people from all over the world have come to Kashmir today. What can be better for tourism than this?" said Mushtaq Chaya, a prominent hotelier, in Srinagar.

