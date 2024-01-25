French President Macron welcomed by Jaishankar, Rajasthan CM at Jaipur airport | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : MEAINDIA/X External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur.

Macron's India visit: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived in Jaipur, kick-starting his two-day visit to India as the Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day celebrations. Macron was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Kalraj Mishra.

PM Modi, who is currently on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, will reach Jaipur later and welcome Macron at 5:30 pm. The leaders will visit iconic tourist places in the state like the Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. They will also hold a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding bilateral talks at Hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. Macron will leave for Delhi at 8:50 pm.

The two leaders will also attempt to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students, according to sources. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks between PM Modi and Macron, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.

Strengthening ties between India and France

President Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces) and Rachida Dati (Culture), a business delegation along with eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, according to a French readout.

It has been 25 years since the launch of their strategic partnership, and now France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years, the readout said. "Accordingly, President Macron's talks with Prime Minister Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the Roadmap," the readout said.

"This visit will seek to advance common initiatives to respond to the key challenges of our times, including climate change, biodiversity loss, poverty eradication, and the changes wrought by new technologies," it added. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations. "Six Indians will be part of the French team," said the commander of the French marching contingent Captain Noel Louis, who belongs to the Corps of French Foreign Legion.

PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last year. "President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap'," the readout said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Macron to land in Jaipur on Republic Day eve during his visit to India, to hold mega roadshow with PM Modi